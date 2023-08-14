Jason Kelce Documentary ‘Kelce’ Examining Eagles Team Captain’s 2022-23 Season Unveils Prime Video Premiere Date

Amazon and Skydance on Monday unveiled Kelce, a documentary focused on Philadelphia Eagles team captain and All-Pro center Jason Kelce, which will premiere on Prime Video September 12th.

Debuting on the platform just two days ahead of Thursday Night Football‘s return, pitting the Minnesota Vikings vs. the Eagles, the film directed by 9.14 Pictures’ Don Argott specifically spotlights Kelce’s 2022-23 season, which began with him confronting one of the most challenging decisions any professional athlete will ever face — is now the time to hang it up?

After deciding to return for his 12th NFL season, Kelce embarked on a remarkable journey, highlighted by the arrival of his third daughter; the debut of his chart-topping podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce; and a history-making Super Bowl appearance that placed the entire Kelce family at the center of the sports world. But as the season came to a close, he was still left grappling with what life would look like after moving on from the game he loves, and if he might have one more run in him.

Kelce came to the Eagles in 2011, after being drafted in the sixth round. He prior to that made a name for himself while playing for the University of Cincinnati.

Presented by Prime Video Sports and Skydance Sports, Kelce is produced by 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions, and NFL Films. In addition to Argott, producers on the pic include Sheena M. Joyce and Larry Platt. The exec producers are Connor Barwin; David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, and Jon Weinbach of Skydance Sports; and Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher, and Keith Cossrow of NFL Films.

Said Prime Video’s Head of Original Sports Content Matt Newman, “Jason Kelce has established himself as one of the most compelling and influential characters in sports, both on and off the field. We’re privileged to partner with Skydance Sports, 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions, and NFL Films on this project, which welcomes fans into the psyche of one of the greatest centers in the history of the league for what is arguably the wildest and most eventful season of his illustrious career.”

Added 9.14 Pictures’ Argott and Joyce, “We are incredibly proud of this film, and thankful for the access, openness and trust given to us by the entire Kelce Family. We can’t wait to share it with everyone.”