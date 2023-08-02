Sony TV Veteran Jason Clodfelter Named President Of Television At Legendary Entertainment

Legendary Entertainment has a new President of Television.

The studio has hired Sony Pictures Television Studios Co‐President Jason Clodfelter in the role.

Clodfelter, who is leaving Sony after 17 years, will develop new scripted series and limited series at Legendary, which is behind series such as Amazon’s Carnival Row and Apple’s Drops of God. He essentially replaces Chris Albrecht, who left the company last year.

Clodfelter will work closely with Mary Parent, Legendary Pictures’ Vice Chairman of Worldwide Production. Carmi Zlotnik remains at the company, overseeing the production side.

Clodfelter was named Co-President of Sony Pictures Television Studios in 2017, where he oversaw U.S. drama and comedy development, U.S. scripted and current programming, global programming and development, talent and casting, TriStar Television, marketing, and research. His last day is August 11.

During his tenure, the company produced series such as The Night Agent, The Boys franchise, Cobra Kai, Platonic, Twisted Metal, A League of Their Own, Wheel of Time, Outlander, The Afterparty, Black Monday, Atypical, Them, The Blacklist, For All Mankind, The Good Doctor, S.W.A.T. and Accused. He previously was Co-Head of Drama Development at the studio.

It emerged that he renewed his contract last year before the departure of Sony Pictures Television Studios President Jeff Frost. The company hired Katherine Pope to replace Frost in July 2022.

In an internal memo (read it below), Pope said that his responsibilities will be shared between Pope and other members of the leadership team.

“We are pleased to welcome Jason to the Legendary team, where he will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow our television business with compelling content that resonates with our audiences worldwide,” said Legendary CEO Josh Grode. “His creative instincts, understanding of IP and ability to work with the creative community are key strengths that he brings to our television department and complements Carmi Zlotnik and our other senior executives.

Said Clodfelter: “The past 17 plus years at Sony have been some of the most rewarding and memorable years of my life. I am grateful for the incredibly talented writers, producers, actors, and directors that I have had the privilege to partner with and the television series that we have worked on. The senior leadership team at Sony is best in class and I am very thankful for Tony Vinciquerra, Ravi Ahuja, and Katherine Pope’s support in embracing this next chapter. I’m thrilled to be joining Legendary Entertainment, at such an exciting time in the company’s trajectory. Legendary has proven to be a nimble studio that utilizes their IP in a fresh and innovative way, while also embracing their opportunity for growth. I look forward to working with Josh Grode, Mary Parent, Carmi Zlotnik, and the entire Legendary family.”

Internal memo from Katherine Pope:

Team –

I’m writing to share some important news about our leadership team.

Jason Clodfelter, Co-President of SPT Studios, has decided to leave the company to take on a new role as President of Television at Legendary Entertainment. A longtime member of the Sony Pictures family, Jason’s move marks a change for our senior leadership team, but we fully support his decision and wish him success as he embarks on this exciting new chapter in his career. Our colleagues in the motion picture group have a great partnership with Legendary to market and distribute their films, and we are glad that Jason will remain connected to SPE through this relationship, as well as through his connection to all of us.

Like many of you, I have been lucky enough to work with Jason in different iterations over the years. Most recently, here at SPT, he has been a trusted partner and true friend, and I want to thank him for his many contributions to the studio.

In his more than 17-year tenure at Sony Pictures, Jason’s impeccable taste, creative expertise, sound judgement and deep empathy have been imprinted on numerous shows for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. He has played an instrumental role in many series over the years, including the studio’s award-winning, hit shows like The Night Agent, Better Call Saul, The Afterparty, Cobra Kai, The Boys, A League of Their Own, The Wheel of Time, Outlander, Them, The Blacklist, For All Mankind, The Good Doctor, and S.W.A.T., among many others. Earlier, as EVP of U.S. Drama Development and Programming, Jason was involved in the development and production of acclaimed titles such as Breaking Bad, Damages, Justified, and Masters of Sex.

Jason’s last day will be August 11. Following his departure, his responsibilities will be shared by me and other members of the leadership team.

I know he will be greatly missed by all of us, but let’s also cheer for him as he embarks on this new adventure.

Katherine

Internal memo from Jason Clodfelter:

Hi everyone,

As Katherine’s note said, after 17+ years of working at Sony, I have decided to take on a new opportunity at Legendary Entertainment as their President of Television.

My time at Sony has been some of the most rewarding and memorable years of my life. I am grateful for the incredibly talented writers, producers, actors, and directors that I have had the privilege to partner with and the television series that we have worked on.

I’ve been fortunate to have had passionate mentors and advocates from the top down — that is a blessing that will forever impact my life. This team has often felt more like family than coworkers. Your tenacious, scrappy, entrepreneurial, and familial spirit will always hold a special place in my heart.

The leadership team at Sony is best in class, and I am thankful for Tony Vinciquerra, Ravi Ahuja, and Katherine Pope’s support in embracing this next chapter. I’m thrilled to be joining Legendary Entertainment at such an exciting time in the company’s trajectory. Legendary has proven to be a nimble studio that utilizes their IP in a fresh and innovative way, while also embracing their need for growth. I look forward to working with Josh Grode, Mary Parent, and their wonderful team.

My deepest gratitude for an amazing 17+ years and a lifetime of friendships! I look forward to seeing you all continue to produce incredible television and achieve great success.

Jason