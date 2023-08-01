Janet Yang Re-elected Motion Picture Academy President

Janet Yang has been re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences by the organization’s Board of Governors.

The producer will be serving her second consecutive one-year term and was widely expected to take the reins once again. Presidents can serve up to four consecutive one-year terms as long as they are eligible, and Yang is only in her fifth year as a Governor-at-Large and thus conceivably could run again in 2024 and 2025. AMPAS presidents almost always are re-elected without much controversy.

Board officers also were elected, and it will be a group with a lot of new faces compared to 2022. The lineup is as follows:

Bonnie Arnold, Vice President (chair, Membership Committee)

Howard Berger, Vice President (chair, Museum Committee)

Brooke Breton, Vice President (chair, Education and Outreach Committee)

Tom Dufffield, Vice President/Treasurer (chair, Finance Committee)

DeVon Franklin, Vice President (chair, Equity and Inclusion Committee)

Lynette Howell Taylor, Vice President (chair, Awards Committee)

Howard A. Rodman, Vice President/ Secretary (chair, Governance Committee)

Kim Taylor-Coleman, Vice President (chair, History and Preservation Committee)

Berger, Breton, Duffield and Rodman are first-time officers, while Arnold and Franklin in 2021-22 are coming back to officer positions. Arnold served as an officer in 2019-20 and Franklin in 2021-22. Only Howell Taylor and Taylor-Coleman are re-elected from last year’s group of officers.

“I am thrilled to welcome this year’s board officers,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer. “Under Janet’s esteemed leadership, these dedicated governors will guide the Academy’s ongoing efforts to elevate the work of our global membership and film community, highlight our industry’s rich history, foster meaningful dialogue, and continue to build equity and inclusion in every aspect of our organization.”

A member of the Academy’s Producers Branch since 2002, Yang previously served on the Board as vice president and chair of the Membership Committee and prior to that, the Membership and Governance Committee.

Her extensive film producing credits include The Joy Luck Club, The People vs. Larry Flynt, Zero Effect, High Crimes, Dark Matter, Shanghai Calling and the Oscar-nominated animated feature Over the Moon. She won an Emmy for the HBO film Indictment: The McMartin Trial

Academy board members may serve up to two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional three-year terms for a lifetime maximum of 12 years.

For a complete listing of the Academy’s 2023-24 Board of Governors, click here.