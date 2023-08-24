Jana Monroe, Former FBI Agent & ‘Hearts Of Darkness’ Author, Signs With Rain

Jana Monroe, former FBI agent and author of the upcoming memoir Hearts of Darkness: Serial Killers, The Behavioral Science Unit and My Life as a Woman in the FBI has signed with Rain.

Monroe was the inspiration and coach behind Jodie Foster’s Oscar-winning role as Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs. Throughout her career, she has consulted on more that 850 homicide cases, including serial killers Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, and Ed Kemper and was the first and, at the time, only female agent in the FBI’s Behavioral Sciences Unit at Quantico. She later became the first assistant director of the FBI’s Cyber Division.

In Hearts of Darkness, Monroe tells the story of her trailblazing life in shaping law enforcement and intelligence analysis. She explores the cases that have stayed with her, breaking down victimology, offering new insight into the minds of serial killers, and discussing the psychological toll of the job and the obstacles she faced as a woman in the male-dominated Bureau.

Hearts of Darkness will be published by Abrams Press in October. Rain plans to package the project for television.

Monroe also is repped by John Gatti and Scott Edel at Loeb & Loeb.