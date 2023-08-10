Jamie Reid Dies: Artist And Graphic Designer For The Sex Pistols Was 76

Jamie Reid, the artist and graphic designer whose work for the Sex Pistols defined the punk aesthetic, has died at 76.

His gallerist, John Marchant, confirmed his death. In a statement, he was described as an “artist, iconoclast, anarchist, punk, hippie, rebel and romantic. Jamie leaves behind a beloved daughter Rowan, a granddaughter Rose, and an enormous legacy.”

Reid met future Sex Pistols manager Malclm McLaren at Croydon Art School. That relationship blossomed into a collaboration on artwork for the Sex Pistols.

Reid’s best known work was for the Sex Pistols covers including the pink and yellow text of their only album, “Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols,” and “God Save the Queen,” the hit single banned by the BBC. The latter featured a Cecil Beaton photo portrait of Queen Elizabeth II defaced by Reid.

He also contributed the smashed empty picture frame for “Pretty Vacant,” and a doctored comic strip for “Holidays in the Sun.” His poster for the single “Anarchy in the UK” showed a torn union jack.

Later in his career, he collaborated with artist Shepard Fairey and supported the Occupy and Pussy Riot movements.

Details on survivors was not immediately available.