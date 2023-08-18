Jamie Foxx Posts Health Update: “I’m Back And I’m Better”

Jamie Foxx posted an Instagram update today on his health, adding a couple of photos of himself holding a pair of red Crocs.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers.”

The Oscar-winner gave thanks for his supporters.

“I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant,” he shared. “I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day.”

He then added the hashtags, “I’m back and I’m better” and “No bad days.”

Jeremy Renner, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, and Tamar Braxton were among the celebrities reacting with well-wishes in the comments.