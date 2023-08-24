Jamie Foxx To Play God Opposite Mickey Rourke’s Devil In ‘Not Another Church Movie’

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx has been tapped for the role of God in the forthcoming comedy Not Another Church Movie, Deadline has learned. In the film from writer-director Johnny Mack, he appears opposite The Wrestler‘s Mickey Rourke, who inhabits the role of the Devil, as previously announced.

Pic shot prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and is eyeing a theatrical release in Q4. Sirens‘ Kevin Daniels leads the ensemble, with Vivica A. Fox, Tisha Campbell, Jasmine Guy, Kyla Pratt and Lamorne Morris rounding it out.

The Monty the Dog Production is billed as a wild ride through the fabulous world of Taylor Pharry (Daniels), an ambitious young man given a holy mission from God himself: to tell his family’s stories and inspire his community. His only concern? His family and community. What he doesn’t know is that the Devil has plans of his own.

Pic’s producers are James Michael Cummings and former Warner Bros exec Jim Cardwell. Valerie McCaffrey served as executive producer.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Foxx be a part of this hilarious comedy and bring his incredible talent to the role of God, working with Foxx and Johnny Mack was a true blessing,” said producer Cummings in a statement to Deadline. “This film is a unique blend of new and established talent, and we can’t wait to hear the laughs and for audiences to see the magic that happens on the big screen. This movie will not disappoint.”

Added McCaffrey, “The name talent that has come together for this fun comedy is unprecedented. You see all the actors having fun, especially Foxx playing God.”

Best known for roles in films like Ray, Collateral, Django Unchained and Dreamgirls, Foxx has most recently been seen in films like the vampire hunter horror comedy Day Shift, which spent a full month on Netflix’s Global English Top 10 chart, as well as the streamer’s acclaimed sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone, which had him starring opposite John Boyega.

The actor, who was been open about going “to hell and back” while recovering from a medical emergency back in April, also voiced a key role opposite Will Ferrell and Isla Fisher in the R-rated talking dog comedy Strays, which Uni released August 18th. Among other projects coming up for him is Amazon’s The Burial with Tommy Lee Jones. That legal drama from filmmaker Maggie Betts will premiere at TIFF in September — most likely without actors in attendance amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike — and has not yet been dated for release.

Foxx is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.