James Gunn Teases A DCU World Map & Says He Wouldn’t Want Chris Pratt Playing Himself In ‘Peacemaker’

James Gunn and Peter Safran are rebuilding the DC Universe and giving fans what they want. The studio co-head is teasing a world map for the comic book heroes from the DCU.

A DC fan took to Threads to ask Gunn if he had “given any thought to the lay of the land in the DCU.” The fan wanted to know where each of the heroes live in the universe to get a visual representation of how far or close their proximity is to each other.

“We are creating an incredibly detailed world map,” Gunn replied.

Prior to that, a Guardians of the Galaxy fan asked Gunn if there was a possibility that some of the actors from the Marvel film could guest star as themselves in the new season of Peacemaker. The fan mentioned Chris Pratt, who played Star-Lord Peter Quill and Pom Klementieff, who played Mantis.

“There are reasons I wouldn’t want either of those actors to play themselves in the DCU,” he said.

It’s not clear what Gunn’s reasons were for not wanting either actor to play themselves in Peacemaker Season 2 or if he was hinting he has them in mind for another DC project.

Gunn enjoys interacting with fans on social media and often responds to their queries. As the cast of Superman: Legacy was announced, the filmmaker clarified that they are not packing the film with characters to attract buyers in a potential sale of DC.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025. The film will tell the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.