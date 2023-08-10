Jamal Simmons, Kamala Harris’ Former Communications Director, Joins CNN As Political Commentator

Another alum from Joe Biden’s administration has landed at cable news networks.

Jamal Simmons, who was Vice President Kamala Harris’ communications director until early this year, has joined CNN as on-air political commentator.

Before he took the job with Harris, Simmons already was a frequent TV presence, as a political contributor for CBS News and NPR. He also hosted digital interviews for Hill TV. Previously, he was at the Raben Group, advising political and foundation leaders, and was an Obama campaign surrogate and senior adviser to the Democratic National Committee.

Simmons, who will be based in New York, follows other Biden figures to cable. Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki hosts a weekend MSNBC show and serves as political commentator for the network, while Symone Sanders-Townsend, former chief spokesperson and senior adviser to Harris, also headlines an MSNBC show.

The revolving door is not new, as a succession of Trump administration figures, including former press secretaries Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kayleigh McEnany landed post-administration TV gigs.