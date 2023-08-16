Ariana DeBose Sci-Fi Thriller ‘I.S.S.’ Lands At Bleecker Street

After world premiering to critical acclaim at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, LD Entertainment’s sci-fi thriller I.S.S. starring West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose has been picked up for U.S. release by Bleecker Street. The film directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite (Blackfish, Our Friend) from Nick Shafir’s script will hit theaters nationwide at a date that has not been disclosed.

I.S.S. marks Bleecker’s second collaboration with Cowperthwaite following 2017’s Megan Leavey, and its fourth with LD, which in addition to that true-life military drama, produced their films Anthropoid and Teen Spirit from Sean Ellis and Max Minghella, respectively. The film follows two crews of scientists — one group American, the other Russian — aboard the International Space Station, as they conduct research towards the betterment of humanity. Soon, however, international tensions on Earth escalate in unpredictable ways and the teams are commanded to take control of the station at any cost.

Cast also includes Chris Messina (Air), Pilou Asbæk (Ghost in the Shell), John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane), Costa Ronin (The Americans) and Masha Mashkova (Mafia: Game of Survival). The film was produced by LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell (Jackie) and Pete Shilaimon (Introducing, Selma Blair), with Michael Glassman, Mehrdod Heydari, Jacob Yacob, Joseph Yakob, and Alison Semenza serving as executive producers.

Bleecker Street has this year released titles including the Emily Brontë drama Emily, marking the directorial debut of Frances O’Connor; Catherine Hardwicke’s action comedy Mafia Mamma starring Toni Collette; Laurel Parmet’s first feature, the Sundance-premiering coming-of-age drama The Starling Girl; Alice Troughton’s thriller The Lesson starring Richard E. Grant, Julie Delpy and Daryl McCormack; and most recently, the sci-fi comedy Jules from Marc Turtletaub, starring Ben Kingsley.

Up next on the docket for release is Guy Nattiv’s drama Golda, starring Helen Mirren as Israeli PM Golda Meir, which heads to theaters via Bleecker and ShivHans Pictures on August 25th, after world premiering in Berlin.

The deal for I.S.S. was negotiated by Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street, with CAA Media Finance for LD Entertainment.