Israel’s Go2Films Rejigs International Management As Hadar Taylor Shechter Exits Before Toronto & San Sebastián

EXCLUSIVE: Israeli sales house Go2Films has changed its international management team, as 13-year company veteran Hadar Taylor Schechter exits ahead of the Toronto and San Sebastián film festivals.

Nur Hadas has been upped from Sales Executive to Head of International Sales, with her promotion coming as Schechter, who was Head of International, leaves after joining back in 2010.

Tal Marom, formerly Head of the English News Desk at Haaretz newspaper and founder of the ‘Resistance Cinema’ series in Tel Aviv, has been named Community Outreach Executive, while Daniel Gat will take charge of the company’s work in International Film Festivals. Gat has been with Go2Films since 2022 and was previously Manager of the International Competition in the Tel Aviv International Students Film Festival.

“I would like to express my deep appreciation and gratitude to Hadar Taylor Shechter for her exceptional dedication and remarkable achievements during her 13 years with us,” said Hedva Goldschmidt, the Managing Director of Go2Films. “Hadar’s unwavering commitment to Go2Films has been instrumental in our growth and success. While she transitions into a new phase of her career, we are grateful that she will continue to guide us as a spiritual advisor, ensuring her invaluable influence remains an integral part of our company’s vision.

“Our unwavering commitment to supporting diverse voices and telling compelling stories remains at the forefront. With Nur Hadas leading the way, alongside Tal Marom and Daniel Gat, we are confident in our ability to deliver outstanding films to audiences worldwide.”

Go2Films represents films such as Henya Brodbeker and Kan11 documentary feature The Three of Us, about a couple who fight to integrate their autistic son into society. It world premiered at the Jerusalem Film Festival and won three prizes, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Editing.

A Single Light, another Jerusalem award winner, is due to have its international premiere at San Sebastián and presented in the Zabaltegi-Tabakalera section.

Other titles on its slate include Yes Docu’s Radio Propaganda, just licensed by BBC News Arabic, which follows the story of immigrants from Arab countries to the Land of Israel who founded a political propaganda radio station that stirred up the Arab world. Another from Yes Docu is Wedding Night, which is now in post, being edited for TV and international feature versions. The film, produced by Avigail Sperber, is being made in collaboration with ARTE, SWR and BBC Storyville among others and follows how ultra-Orthodox couples, who have lived in complete separation from the opposite sex until marriage, connect and become husband and wife.