‘One Day At A Time’ Star Isabella Gomez To Lead Indie Horror Film ‘The Mannequin’; Pic Among Latest To Get SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement

EXCLUSIVE: Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time, The Goldbergs) is set to star in the indie horror film The Mannequin, from writer-director John Berardo (Initiation).

The project falls under the SAG-AFTRA Ultra Low Budget Agreement and was just added to the list of projects receiving an interim agreement from the guild. Production will begin in Los Angeles next week.

John Berardo Shatterproof Films

The Mannequin follows Liana Rojas (Gomez), a creatively starved stylist assistant who discovers the historical downtown Los Angeles building where her sister mysteriously died is haunted by a serial killer who brutally murdered and dismembered his victims there half a century earlier. This forces Liana and her friends to find a way to free themselves and escape the sinister ghost before they lose their own body parts.

Rounding out the cast is Lindsay LaVanchy playing Hazel Miller, a nurturing leader and friend of Liana; Shireen Lai playing Nadine Yang, a newlywed and posh friend of Liana; Maxwell Hamilton playing Peter Adler, Liana’s ex-boyfriend and paranormal investigator; Gabriella Rivera playing Sophia Rojas, Liana’s sister and determined fashion designer; and Jack Sochet playing Jack Bernard, a sadistic photographer and serial killer.

Lindsay LaVanchy, Shireen Lai, Maxwell Hamilton, Gabriella Rivera and Jack Sochet. James Hayden Hunter/Matt Kallish/Five Horizons Media/Joanna Degeneres/David Noles

The Mannequin is produced by Maxwell Hamilton and Ashley Rosenberg.

Gomez most recently starred as Gina Navarro in Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe on the film side and concluded her time in the final season of ABC’s The Goldbergs, where she played Carmen in a recurring role. She is best known for her portrayal of Elena Alvarez in Gloria Calderón Kellet and Mike Royce’s series One Day at a Time, a revival of the 1975 series of the same name.

Gomez is repped by Gersh.

Additionally, Lai is repped by Momentum Agency and Sochet by UGA Talent.