‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Unlocks $183M WW As It Becomes Biggest Horror Film Of 2023 To Date

With this weekend’s grosses, Sony/Screen Gems/Stage 6 Films/Blumhouse’s Insidious: The Red Door has become the biggest horror movie of the year globally at $182.5M, edging M3GAN’s worldwide cume of $180.8M. The current frame was worth $2.5M from 59 overseas markets for an international cume of $101.8M. The Insidious franchise has now earned over $735M worldwide.

Already last frame, the Patrick Wilson-directed and starring fifth in the series had become the highest-grossing of the 13-year-old franchise. The Red Door is a direct continuation of the first two movies and also stars Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, Lin Shaye and Leigh Whannell.

When it originally opened in early July, it nabbed the top launch for a horror title since 2019 internationally. Domestically, it bowed at No. 1, higher than the last installment’s opening weekend (2018’s Insidious: The Last Key) making it the second best launch weekend in the franchise’s history behind Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) and the top opening for a PG-13 horror film in the last two years. At the time, Anthony did a deep dive on how Sony resurrected its horror track record with the opening – check it out here.

The Red Door notably had a white-hot run in Southeast Asia and is the highest grossing horror movie of all time in the Philippines. When it bowed there, it scored a record as the highest horror opening weekend ever and biggest opening weekend of the last year. Elsewhere, in Mexico at open, it marked Sony’s biggest ever horror launch in the market.

The Top 5 offshore markets are Mexico ($13.8M), the UK ($10M), the Philippines ($6.9M), Indonesia ($6.1M) and France ($5M).