Greenwich Entertainment Picks Up U.S. On Cannes Critics’ Week Title ‘Inshallah a Boy’

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Inshallah a Boy, the directorial debut of Amjad Al Rasheed which world premiered during the Cannes Film Festival’s Critics’ Week and is set to have its North American debut at TIFF next month.

Inshallah a Boy is being considered for Jordan’s Official Selection for Best International Feature Film and Greenwich will release the film in January.

The Imaginarium Films drama was co-written by Al Rasheed, Delphine Agut, and Rula Nasser. In the movie, after the sudden death of her husband, a widow fights for her inheritance to save her daughter and home. Inshallah a Boy examines a society where women are pressured to relinquish their property rights to male relatives and having a son would change everything.

Greenwich Entertainment

“I’m beyond excited to collaborate with Greenwich on the upcoming theatrical release of my film,” said director Amjad al Rasheed. “Inshallah a Boy weaves the urgency of contemporary women’s rights issues into a gripping suspense narrative, aiming to propel audiences on a pulse-pounding journey of courtroom intrigue, strategic deception, and intricate family dynamics. The exceptional team at Greenwich perfectly aligns with the essence of Inshallah a Boy, and I can’t wait to bring this riveting cinematic experience to audiences far and wide.”

Inshallah a Boy was produced by Jordan/ Canadian producer Rula Nasser (Holy Spider), Jordan producers Aseel Abu Ayyash (Rebel) and Yousef Abed Alnabi (The Alleys) with the French co-producers Raphaël Alexandre (Frontiers) and Nicolas Leprêtre (The Translator).

Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the acquisition with Pyramide International’s Agathe Mauruc on behalf of the filmmakers.