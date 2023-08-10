Tatyana Rose Baptiste & Joshua Odjick Join ‘The Last Of Us’ Veteran Graham Greene In Darrell Dennis’s Indigenous Romance ‘Sweet Summer Pow Wow’, Filming Underway

EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has begun on Darrell Dennis’s coming-of-age Indigenous romance Sweet Summer Pow Wow. The feature will shoot on location in Duncan, BC on Vancouver Island through to the end of August 2023.

The film follows a young Indigenous couple as they get a break from their troubled lives when they find each other through a summer of love on the so-called Pow-Wow circuit, the trail of traditional summer gatherings of Indigenous people across Canada and the United States.

Tatyana Rose Baptiste (In The blink of an Eye) and TIFF 2022 Rising Star Joshua Odjick (The Swarm, Bones of Crows) play the young lovers.

The cast also features Tanis Parenteau (Gossip Girl), Lisa Ravensbergen (The Unauthorized Saved By The Bell Story), Joel Montgrand (Beans) and The Last Of Us veteran actor Graham Greene.

Sweet Summer Pow Wow marks First Nations actor, writer, director and comedian Dennis’s second feature after The Great Salish Heist which is currently in post-production. As well as directing, he also co-wrote the screenplay with Katya Gardner.

“This movie is inspired by my experiences as an Indigenous teen, traveling the Pow Wow circuit every summer,” said Dennis, whose acting credits include The Rez, Blackstone, Open Heart and a recurring role in Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer.

“Those days have impacted every aspect of my life and worldview, from first loves to cultural pride, to an awareness of the foundations of strong indigenous communities. This movie is a love letter to those days of Pow Wow and the resilience, beauty, and hope of Indigenous peoples and culture.”

Sweet Summer Pow Wow is produced by Harold C. Joe and Leslie D. Bland at Orca Cove Media and is produced in association with Crave, a division of Bell Media Inc.

Financing is provided by Telefilm Canada, the Indigenous Screen Office, and the Canada Media Fund. The film is slated for a fall 2024 festival release.