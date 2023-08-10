IFC Films Taps A24 Exec Nicole Weis As Head Of Distribution As It Expands Leadership Team After Recent Exodus

IFC Films is beefing up its depleted leadership ranks, naming Nicole Weis VP of Distribution. Judy Woloshen also joins as VP of Public Relations, managing national publicity efforts across IFC’s three film brands (IFC, RJLE Films, Shudder).

Weis, who will manage theatrical rollout for the film group’s slate, was previously VP of sales and distribution at A24Films, where she handled sales for Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Whale, Marcel The Shell, Minari, Midsommar, Uncut Gems and others.

Prior to A24, Weis worked at Universal Pictures and Focus Features on films including Jurassic World, the Fast And Furious franchise Despicable Me, Get Out, Halloween, Straight Out Of Compton, Halloween, Green Book and Blackkkansman.

Weiss reports to Scott Shooman, who was recently appointed as Head of AMC Networks’ Film Group. Woloshen reports to Olivia Dupuis, SVP of Public Relations.

“Nicole and Judy are uniquely talented and bring a depth of industry knowledge and experience, along with a deep passion for the art of filmmaking and storytelling, to our team,” said Shooman. “Their expertise, enthusiasm and leadership will be a tremendous asset as we continue to optimize our uniquae position in the marketplace, elevate a broad range of films and navigate this transformative moment in our industry.”

The company, which is owned by AMC Networks, also announced a handful of new promotions:

IFC Films’ Matt Landers was promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing, reporting to Kim Granito, Head of Marketing for AMC Networks

Danielle Freiberg was promoted to Vice President of Festivals and Publicity, reporting to Dupuis.

Adam Koehler was promoted to Director of Acquisitions reporting to Shooman.

Jamie Righetti was upped to Director of Marketing reporting to Landers.

Tatiana Faris was promoted to Manager of Distribution, reporting to Weis.

“I’ve been lucky to work alongside a remarkable team at IFC Films, and am thrilled to expand the roles of Matt, Danielle, Adam, Jamie and Tatiana. It’s well-deserved recognition for a group who has contributed so much to the success of the brand over many years and will continue to curate and support an exciting lineup of titles across our three brands,” said Shooman.

Shooman, formerly IFC Films’ VP of acquisitions and production, replaced Arianna Bocco, the former president of IFC Films who exited in March, followed by former distribution head Jasper Basch and publicity heads Laura Sok and Kate McEdwards.