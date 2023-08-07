IATSE Commits Additional $2 Million To Aid Members Impacted By Ongoing Strikes, Bringing Total To $4 Million

IATSE has allocated another $2 million to support its members who have been negatively affected by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild strikes, bringing the total committed to $4 million since June. The additional funding was approved unanimously by IATSE’s general executive board.

“The painful effects of these work stoppages on our membership cannot be overstated,” said IATSE President Matthew Loeb. “As difficult as these times are, we have heard time and again that our members understand that this fight had to happen, and their collective support for the actors and writers help ensure they will receive that same support when we return to the bargaining table ourselves.”

These funds have been earmarked for distribution by the Motion Picture & Television Fund, the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly the Actors Fund), and the Actors Fund of Canada, all of which report that requests for emergency financial assistance have accelerated significantly since the WGA went on strike on May 2, and SAG-AFTRA on July 14.

Hollywood’s charities have been helping industry members impacted by the strikes from day one, and the additional $2 million infusion from IATSE will allow them to assist even more workers in need.

The Entertainment Community Fund has already provided financial assistance to hundreds of industry workers affected by the strikes, while the MPTF reports that it has seen a “significant spike” in requests for financial assistance from industry workers during the strikes.

And recognizing that WGA members aren’t the only industry workers affected, the WGA and several of its prominent members – including J.J. Abrams, Greg Berlanti, Adam McKay, Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Mike Schur and John Wells – donated $1.7 million to the Fund back on May 10 to help out non-WGA members during the strike.

The WGA West also has its own $20 million strike fund to provide loans or grants to members “adversely affected by a strike,” while the WGA East also has a strike fund to help its members during the strike.