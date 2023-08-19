Hurricane Hilary Weakens To A Category 2 Storm, But Forecasters Warn SoCal Tornadoes Are Possible

Tourists take pictures on the Medano beach before the arrival of hurricane Hilary at Los Cabos resort in Baja California state

Hurricane Hilary, once an ultra-dangerous category 4 storm, has been downgraded to a Category 2, and may diminish to a Category 1 by the time it arrives in Los Angeles.

While that promises less intensity, a Category 2 storm still can pack winds of between 96-110 mph. With a Category 2, the National Weather Service says roofs and tiles can be damaged, and “many shallowly rooted trees could be snapped or uprooted and block numerous roads.”

Meanwhile, Mexico warned the western state of Baja California on Saturday to brace for life-threatening rain and floods. The storm is expected to hit there early Sunday, arriving in the Los Angeles area either late Sunday or early Monday.

More than 6,500 soldiers were deployed Friday to Baja California and Baja California Sur to help erect shelters, organize food banks, and prepare for possible emergency rescues.

Libia González, a meteorologist with Mexico’s national forecasting service, said that the storm was expected to become a Category 1 by Sunday morning.

Even though the storm is diminishing in strength, the National Weather Service warned Saturday the weather event could bring the potential for isolated tornadoes across portions of Southern California. In addition, there could be life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the beaches of Southern California.