Hurricane Hilary Affecting Los Angeles-Area Events: MLB Games Shifted; Theme Parks Monitoring Storm

Refresh for latest: Hurricane Hilary is expected to weaken by the time it hits Southern California at the tail end of this weekend, but the National Weather Service on Friday issued a Tropical Storm Watch, the first ever in the region. Flash flooding and high winds possible across L.A., Ventura and even Santa Barbara counties as Hilary makes landfall near San Diego on Sunday, with the main impacts expected Sunday and Monday.

It’s a busy weekend events-wise in Los Angeles and SoCal, with all the city’s NFL and MLB teams hosting games. There are also shows at the Hollywood Bowl and the Greek Theatre, and of course theme parks are keeping watch from San Diego’s SeaWorld to Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, Universal Studios Hollywood and Magic Mountain from south to north along the 5 Freeway corridor.

Check out the cancellations and postponements in the list below as the are announced:

Sports

Major League Baseball today restructured the weekend schedule for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels and the San Diego Padres, who all have home series Friday-Sunday. All originally scheduled Sunday games will now become the earlier games of split doubleheaders on Saturday.

Per MLB:

The San Diego Padres’ Sunday home game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks has been rescheduled for a split doubleheader with starts of 12:10 p.m. PT and 5:40 p.m. PT on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Angels’ Sunday home game vs. the Tampa Bay Rays has been rescheduled for a split doubleheader with starts of 1:07 p.m. PT and 6:07 p.m. PT on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Sunday home game vs. the Miami Marlins has been rescheduled for a split doubleheader with starts of noon PT and 6:10 p.m. PT on Saturday.

For ticketholders, all three of Sunday’s rescheduled games will now become the early afternoon games of Saturday’s split doubleheader.

Theme Parks

As of now, all local venues remain open. SeaWorld in San Diego and Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia both told Deadline they planned to be open for normal hours but were monitoring the situation. Disneyland in Anaheim, Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott’s Berry Farm in Anaheim have all posted that they are taking precautions but will have normal operations for now, advising parkgoers to keep an eye on social channels for details.

Concerts

Judy Collins-Sophie B. Hawkins, Ojai, Sunday

The show has been moved from outdoors at Libbey Bowl to indoors at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center at 800 Hobson Way.