Hurricane Hilary: California Under State Of Emergency Ahead Of Tropical Storm Arrival As State Parks Close Beaches

West Orange County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) position dozens of sandbags for local residents to fortify their homes

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for California as Hurricane Hilary approaches U.S. landfall.

“California has thousands of people on the ground working hand-in-hand with federal and local personnel to support communities in Hurricane Hilary’s path with resources, equipment and expertise,” Newsom said in a statement. “We’re mobilizing all of government as we prepare and respond to this unprecedented storm.”

News comes as category storm 4 was downgraded to Category 2 and by the time it hits landfalls, experts say could diminish to Category 1.

In preparation for the possibility of high winds and dangerous tides, California State Parks temporarily closed all state beaches in Orange and San Diego counties.

“Out of an abundance of caution for public safety, California State Parks today announced temporary closures and camping cancellations for state parks and beaches due to potential impacts from Hurricane Hilary,” read the statement.

“All state beaches in Orange and San Diego counties will be closed on Sunday and Monday, August 20-21. Inland state parks in the path of the storm, such as Cuyamaca State Park, Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, will also be closed due to flooding concerns. Additionally, all incoming camping reservations for impacted areas are being canceled Sunday-Tuesday, August 20-22. Parks staff are connecting with current campers, advising them of the dangers from the hurricane. More park units may be closed with little notice. The department will continue to use a monitor and adapt strategy to protect the safety of its employees and the public.”

The San Diego Zoo and Safari Park is closing their locations in Balboa Park and Escondido on Sunday.

SeaWorld and Sesame Place in San Diego will also be closed on Sunday.

Legoland California will only close their water park on Sunday, as of now.