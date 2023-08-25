How To Watch The Streamy Awards Online

The 2023 Streamy Awards are Sunday, August 27, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, with the ceremony streaming live and hosted by seven-time winner MatPat.

The awards show, produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter, honors the year’s best in online content creation and will be available live and on-demand at streamys.watch as well as on the Streamys’ social platforms (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Threads).

This year’s nominees list is led by MrBeast, who has five noms coming in including for Creator of the Year, the marquee category that includes last year’s Streamy host Airrack, Alix Earle, Charli D’Amelio, Jay Shetty, JiDion, Logan Paul, Mikayla Nogueira, Ryan Trahan and Zach King.

The Crossover award, which honors public figures embracing digital culture, features the likes of Hailey Rhode Bieber, Jonas Brothers, Kate Hudson, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Paris Hilton.

The Breakout Creator award honoring emerging talent (won in the past by eventual stars like D’Amelio, Emma Chamberlain, Liza Koshy, MrBeast and Trahan) this year features nominees Alix Earle, Drew Afualo, Dylan Mulvaney, Jake Shane (octopusslover8) and Keith Lee.

Other multiple nominees include HasanAbi, Quackity and xQc.

As for Sunday’s ceremony, announced presenters include Anna Sitar, Brianna Chickenfry, Chris Olsen, Colin and Samir, Delaney Rowe, Dream, Drew Afualo, Druski, Dylan Mulvaney, Happy Kelli, Kris Collins, Lizzy McAlpine, Michelle Khare, Pinkydoll, Rhett & Link, Ryan Trahan, Smosh, Supercar Blondie, Tana Mongeau, Xavier Woods, xQc and Zelina Vega.

The show will also include performances by Armani White and Icona Pop, while RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shea Couleé will appear throughout the ceremony chatting with creators in the audience.