‘House Of Villains’: E! Reveals Cast, Premiere Date & Trailer For Show Mixing Stars From ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ ’90 Day Fiancé,’ ‘The Apprentice’ & More

E! is mixing the most controversial reality show stars under one roof in House of Villains. Hosted by Joel McHale, the series is set to premiere on Thursday, October 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with a supersized 75-minute episode airing simultaneously on Bravo, SyFy and USA.

Ten reality stars that were known as the villains in their respective shows will compete with other villains to be named “America’s Ultimate Supervillain” which includes a cash prize of $200,000.

Each week the contestants compete in a battle-royale challenge that tests their physical, mental and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination and at the end of the week one villain is sent home. It’s the battle of the century as alliances are made, trusts are broken and the villains scheme their way to the top.

House of Villains Cast

Anfisa Arkhipchenko

Became a villain following her appearance on 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 when her marriage to Jorge Nava was chronicled on the TLC show.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko E!

Johnny Bananas

One of the most infamous contestants on MTV’s The Challenge, Johnny is the most decorated star of the competition series. Bananas is considered a villain because of his ruthless play and strategies.

Johnny Bananas E!

Shake Chatterjee

Know for appearing on Love is Blind, he is considered a villain due to the way he treated Deepti Vempati during the series.

Shake Chatterjee E!

Jonny Fairplay

He earned the title of villain after his appearance on Survivor: Pearl Islands when he schemed before the show with a close friend to lie and tell him ahead of a future competition his grandmother had died to gain sympathy.

Jonny Fairplay E!

Bobby Lytes

Known for his appearance on Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

Bobby Lytes E!

Corinne Olympios

Known for her appearance in Bachelor in Paradise Season 4.

Corinne Olympios E!

Omarosa Manigault Newman

A villain so famous she is known simply as Omarosa. The reality show star became widely known following her appearance on the inaugural season of The Apprentice in 2004. Omarosa made a name for herself by standing up for herself in a business world controlled by men. She would later appear on Celebrity Apprentice in 2008 where she feuded with an all-star cast. Thanks to her participation in the NBC competition series, she remained close to Donald Trump and served on his presidential cabinet.

Omarosa Manigault Newman E!

Tiffany “New York” Pollard

Best known as New York, Pollard became infamous for her bigger-than-life personality exhibited on Flavor of Love. She would then be given the opportunity to branch out in her own spinoffs on VH1. Pollard would also enter the Celebrity Big Brother UK house in 2006 where she would feud with The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins and confuse the death of David Bowie with fellow contestant named David Gest.

Tiffany Pollard E!

Jax Taylor

Known as the villain of Vanderpump Rules for cheating on his fellow co-star with other fellow co-stars.

Tanisha Thomas

Best known for her appearance on Bad Girls Club and her catchphrase “pop off!”

Tanisha Thomas E!

House of Villains is produced by Irwin Entertainment with John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Eli Frankel and Matt Odgers serving as executive producers.