‘House Of Kardashian’: Sky Gets Access To Caitlyn Jenner & Unseen Kardashian Footage For Doc Series — Edinburgh TV Festival

Sky is opening the door to the House Of Kardashian in a three-part documentary series from the makers of Netflix show Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story.

72 Films, which also made Amazon’s All or Nothing: Arsenal, has secured access to Caitlyn Jenner and unseen archive footage from the world of the Kardashian-Jenners.

Katie Hindley, who directed Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, is directing the documentary. It will premiere later this fall.

Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual at Sky, said 72 Films is skilled in “breaking down the dynasties of our age” and House Of Kardashian would be a “really entertaining watch.”

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Dixon admitted that she was “indifferent” about the Kardashians before being pitched the series, but recognized that the family was a window on power, race, and feminism.

Clare Cameron, Executive Producer for 72 Films, said: “As a film-maker, you might question what is left to reveal about the Kardashian-Jenners – arguably one of the most famously, overexposed families in Hollywood.

“Through our interviews with those who have been in the family’s orbit since the beginning, we uncover their personal motivations, and explore how a changing culture allowed their influence on women around the world to thrive.”

72 Films’ parent company Fremantle is distributing the series, excluding the U.S.