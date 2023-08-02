Horror Podcast ‘Crónicas Obscuras’ Set For TV & Film Adaptations From Jose ‘Pepe’ Bastón’s Elefantec Global & Sonoro

EXCLUSIVE: Crónicas Obscuras is one of the most successful horror podcasts to come out of Latin America and it’s now being developed for the screen.

Elefantec Global Partners, run by former Televisa chief Jose ‘Pepe’ Bastón, has teamed up with Sonoro, which produced the audio series, to adapt it for TV and film.

The series is inspired by some of the region’s most popular myths and legends.

Crónicas Obscuras, which has had over 3.5M downloads and two spinoffs, is being adapted for both English and Spanish-language markets. The idea is for Latinx writers and directors to adapt for both film and television. The anthology series will serve as the foundation for a number of horror projects, with the two companies setting up multiple projects based on the IP.

The deal was brokered by John Pollak of Allied Management Group, which represents Bastón.

Elefantec Global will co-produce the film and TV versions with Bastón exec producing alongside Sonoro’s co-founders, Gerónimo Ávila and Joshua Weinstein, as well as Luis de Velasco. Elefantec Global will also exec produce subsequent seasons of the podcast.

“At Sonoro, we are focused on building audio-first franchises that can come to life in TV, film and beyond,” said Sonoro CEO Joshua Weinstein. “Global audiences continue to gravitate towards the Crónicas universe, and we are proud to partner with Pepe and his team to expand this world, delighting super-fans and inviting new fans to Crónicas Obscuras. Together with our creative collaborators, we will extend this IP to the big screen. In addition, we see immediate opportunities to bring the franchise to the streaming ecosystem, serving consumers globally.”

“Crónicas Obscuras is a testament to what premium Latinx storytelling can offer – a culturally relevant franchise with endless possibilities to superserve audiences in the US, Latin America, and beyond,” added Elefantec’s Pepe Bastón. “We’re excited to partner with Sonoro to continue to build out the Crónicas universe for audio, TV, film, web 3.0 and more.”