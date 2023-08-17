MPTF Sends Out Urgent Plea For Donations To Aid Below-The-Line Crews, “The Forgotten Casualties” Of Ongoing WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strikes

The Motion Picture & Television Fund has sent out an urgent plea for donations to help below-the-line crew members effected by the ongoing Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA strikes – workers whom MPTF President & CEO Bob Beitcher says, “Have become the forgotten casualties during these strikes.” Many of those seeking assistance, he says, “are at risk of losing their homes, their cars, and their ability to pay utility or medical bills.”

In an open letter to the entertainment community (read it in full below), Beitcher said that “these strikes are having an absolutely awful and devastating impact on the non-striking industry workforce, most especially our below-the-line crews.”

Donations can be made here.

As reported here Wednesday, MPTF has already granted nearly $1 million in financial assistance to industry workers since the Writers Guild went on strike on May 2, followed by SAG-AFTRA on July 14. And during the first seven months of 2023, requests to the MPTF for financial aid have been coming in six-times faster than they did during the same period last year. To help pay their bills, the MPTF provides grants of $1,500 to eligible industry members.

“We are now over three months into a work stoppage without – from where I sit – any end in sight,” Beitcher writes in his open letter. “Like everybody else, I hope all parties can come together and resolve their differences soon. And let’s face it, even after the collective bargaining agreements are ratified, it will be months before production volumes ramp up and until then pervasive unemployment or under-employment will continue.”

Over the past week, the WGA and management’s Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have been exchanging proposals for a new contract that could eventually lead to an end of the writers strike, but the companies have yet to invite SAG-AFTRA back to the bargaining table.

Noting that below-the-line crews are “the backbone of our industry,” Beitcher writes that “they are the hardest-working and lowest-paid members of our community; they travel the farthest, arrive the earliest, leave the latest; they design, build, light, photograph, and strike the sets; they provide the transportation and the locations and the labor that are fundamental to production; they make sure everyone looks and sounds good; and in many cases, they are most vulnerable to physical hardships over their careers. They are, quite simply, the backbone of our industry, the folks who make it all come together and get it done.”

Out-of-work crewmembers account for 81% of recent requests for financial assistance, and over the past 30 days, they made up 92% those who actually received financial assistance from the MPTF through the various funds it administers.

Here Beitcher’s open letter in full:

We are now over 3 months into a work stoppage without – from where I sit – any end in sight. Like everybody else, I hope all parties can come together and resolve their differences soon. And let’s face it, even after the collective bargaining agreements are ratiﬁed, it will be months before production volumes ramp up and until then pervasive unemployment or under-employment will continue.

I’m writing about a related matter, one that doesn’t get much attention but which I hope you will consider: these strikes are having an absolutely awful and devastating impact on the non-striking industry workforce, most especially our below-the-line crews. They are the hardest-working and lowest-paid members of our community; they travel the farthest, arrive the earliest, leave the latest; they design, build, light, photograph, and strike the sets; they provide the transportation and the locations and the labor that are fundamental to production; they make sure everyone looks and sounds good; and in many cases, they are most vulnerable to physical hardships over their careers. They are, quite simply, the back- bone of our industry, the folks who make it all come together and get it done.

Members of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA have been very generous in stepping up to support their own members, but as a community we are not doing enough to support the tens of thousands of crew members and others who live paycheck to paycheck and depend on this industry for their livelihood. They have become the forgotten casualties during these strikes, overlooked by the media. Let’s face it, actors and writers make better subjects for strike stories; and now crew members are not getting the philanthropic support they’ve earned and deserve.

At MPTF, we are in touch with this group every day, if not every hour. Prior to the May 1st work stoppage, we received on average 100 calls a week from working and retired industry members seeking assistance in connection with one or more MPTF programs including ﬁnancial assistance. Since July 1st, we have been receiving over 500-1,000 calls a week (!!), 90% of them about ﬁnancial assistance and 80% of them from our crew community. Our crews are at risk of losing their homes, their cars, their ability to pay utility or medical bills, to pay the caregivers for parents or disabled children, and they more than any other group need the ﬁnancial support from successful community members who know and appreciate what they mean to the ﬁlm and television production enterprise.

MPTF is here, as we have been for over 100 years, to do the work, to screen members for ﬁnancial assistance, to send checks to landlords, banks, and medical providers, and to provide much-needed mental health checks. We were there for the industry during the pandemic, and we’re still here and ready now. But we need your ﬁnancial support to make it happen.

This is a moment when we can all show our crew community just how much we respect and care about them. They are the group that gets celebrated at every wrap party; their commit- ment to the creative work on the set needs to be recognized at this very dire moment with funding for ﬁnancial assistance.

For over 100 years, the belief in “taking care of our own” has been the north star for MPTF. Now, more than ever, we hope you can continue to open your hearts and remember that we mean taking care of all of our own.

If you want to help, please donate to MPTF’s emergency relief funding at www.mptf.com/do- nate. We are providing grants of $1,500 to eligible industry members, so help 1, help 10, help 100, help many more – just help. It will mean a lot to our crews, and to you as well.

Warmly,

Bob Beitcher, MPTF President and CEO