Motion Picture Sound Editors Waives Membership Dues Amid Hollywood Strikes

Motion Picture Sound Editors is waiving dues payments for its members for the current year “in consideration of the ongoing strikes” by SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild. The waiver was approved unanimously by the organization’s board.

MPSE is not a union but a nonprofit organization of professional sound and music editors who work in the film, TV and gaming industries.

“As with other below-the-line talent, sound editors have been profoundly impacted by the stoppage of film and television production,” MPSE said in a statement. “The board is making this gesture in support of its members, many of whom are currently out of work, and to help them avoid having to make the difficult choice of maintaining their membership while experiencing economic hardship.”

MPSE President Mark A. Lanza said: “We want our members to remain actively involved in our organization, and able to attend our educational seminars, Sound Advice webinars, and other events. We want our members to continue to hone their skills so that, once the strikes are settled, they can return to work at the top of their game as premier sound artists. Our mission is to promote our members and the craft of entertainment sound. Waiving dues at this challenging time is fully in keeping with that mission.”

MPSE members who have not paid 2023-24 membership dues will have them waived. Members who have already paid will have their dues credited to the following year.

MPSE said it has “no position” on the strikes but “looks forward to a quick and amicable resolution so that all parties can return to the work they love.”

The WGA will be returning to the bargaining table on Friday. It’s been on strike since May 2 and SAG-AFTRA since July 14.