HGTV “In Talks” With ‘Good Bones’ Stars Mina Starsiak Hawk & Karen E Laine “About Other Projects” Amid Renovation Series Ending

Although Good Bones might be coming to an end after eight seasons on HGTV, this might not be the last viewers see of Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine.

In a statement obtained by Deadline confirming the renovation series was ending after Season 8, the cable network said they were exploring “other projects” with the stars.

“While this is the end of Good Bones as we know it, we’re currently in talks with Mina and Karen about other projects,” HGTV said.

Starsiak Hawk revealed on the latest episode of her Mina AF podcast that she had just wrapped filming, not only the latest season of Good Bones but the whole series altogether.

“Today, I filmed my last few pickups for Good Bones. Not Good Bones Season 8, but for Good Bones. So it is officially… That’s a wrap, folks,” Starsiak Hawk said. “It’s the end of an era. I mean, I had to say goodbye to some people today that I have spent my last almost 10 years with.”

Starsiak Hawk and Laine have had other spinoffs in the past like Good Bones: Risky Business that aired on discovery+. The spinoff series featured Mina going solo to purchase the historic Sanders House in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square.

Last year, HGTV aired a special called Good Bones: Better Yard that featured Karen, the Master Gardener, following her true passion for renovating clients’ outdoor spaces.

Good Bones premiered on HGTV in 2016 following the mother-daughter duo as they renovated homes around their neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana. Season 8 and the final season of the series is slated to premiere Tuesday, August 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT consisting of 10 episodes.