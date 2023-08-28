‘Heist 88’ Premiere Date, First Look Unveiled By Showtime; Courtney B. Vance Leads Crime Drama 

The crime drama Heist 88 starring two-time Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) has set its linear and streaming premiere dates. Inspired by one of the largest bank robberies in U.S. history, the film is set to debut exclusively on Paramount+ with Showtime on September 29. It will make its way to Showtime for its linear debut at 9 p.m. ET/PT on October 1st.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Bassett Vance Productions and Gunpowder & Sky, Heist 88 is set at a time before widespread computerization and the cybersecurity protections of today. The story centers on Jeremy Horne (Vance), a criminal mastermind with an innate ability to convince anyone to do just about anything. After deciding to pull one last job before going to prison, Horne recruits four young bank employees to steal close to $80 million dollars in a daring and brazen assault on the nation’s banking system.

The film reunites Vance with The People vs OJ Simpson‘s Keesha Sharp, as well as his 61st Street co-star Bentley Green. Starring alongside the trio are Keith David, Xavier Clyde, Nican Robinson and Precious Way.

Menhaj Huda (Kidulthood) directed from a script by Dwayne Johnson-Cochran (Minor Adjustments). Exec producers included Angela Bassett, Vance, Lynnette Ramirez and Dwayne Johnson-Cochran for Bassett Vance Productions, as well as Van Toffler and Barry Barclay for Gunpowder & Sky. Amal Baggar, Mychael Chinn, and Donny Hugo Herran exec produced for MTV Entertainment Studios, with Carlos Lugo serving as executive in charge of production.