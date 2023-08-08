‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 Debuts In Second Place On Netflix Top 10 TV List; ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Soars Back To No. 1

Court was back in session last week as The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 climbed back into first place among Netflix’s English-language series.

Following the release of the final episodes, the sophomore season drew 6.7M views for the week of July 31 to August 6. That brings Season 2’s total since launch to 23.3M views. The buzz around the remaining episodes was also enough to boost Season 1 back into the rankings at No. 6 with 2.1M views.

Audiences were also eager to jump back into Nick and Charlie’s love story in Heartstopper Season 2. The second installment flew to No. 2 on the English-language list with 6.1M views.

The Witcher Season 3 fell from the top spot into third place, collecting another 5.4M views this week. Rounding out the top five were Sweet Magnolias Season 3 at No. 4 and How to Become a Cult Leader, which debuted in fifth place with 2.3M views.

Fatal Seduction, Too Hot to Handle, and CoComelon were also on the list.

As for the film side of things, the Jackie Chan and John Cena film Hidden Strike was at the top of the list for the second week in a row. They Cloned Tyrone also remained in the Top 10 for another week, this time at No. 8 with 3.5M views.

Documentaries Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food and Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child made their first appearance on the list at No. 4 and No. 10, respectively.

Returning titles dominated the rest of the list with Happiness for Beginners climbing to No. 2, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie following at No. 3, and Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case coming in at No. 5.