‘Heart Of Stone’ Dominates Netflix Top 10 Film List; ‘Painkiller’ Takes No. 1 Spot Among TV Series

Gal Gadot has made her Netflix return after starring in the streamer’s most popular film of all time, Red Notice.

Her new film, Heart of Stone, was No. 1 on the English-language film list for the week of August 7 to August 13 with 33.1M views.

Speaking of the most popular list, remember that Jennifer Lopez thriller The Mother? The action thriller entered Netflix’s all time most popular list in June after dominating the Top 10 for several weeks.

Well now it’s 91-day premiere window is officially over, and it has cemented itself in seventh place among Netflix’s biggest English-language films with TKTK views, bumping Extraction and Glass Onion down a spot.

This is one of the first high-profile Netflix projects to complete its measurement window since the streamer updated its viewership metrics in June. A few weeks ago, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story solidified itself at No. 10 on the most popular series list as a result of the adjustment.

Previously, Netflix only used the first 28 days of viewership to measure the success of a film or series. Since the new metric spans three months, it will likely become more common for programs to fall off the weekly Top 10 well before they might cement their place on the all time lists.

After two weeks at the top, the Jackie Chan and John Cena film Hidden Strike fell to No. 2. The documentary Untold: Johnny Football made its debut at No. 3 with 7.7M views.

Returning to the list for the third consecutive week were Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie and Happiness for Beginners.

As for the TV side of things, Painkiller took over the top spot with 7.2M views for the week, representing a rare newcomer on the Top 10 list.

Case in point: the rest of the list was dominated by returners. At No. 2 was The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 with 5.2M views. Season 1 was also on the list again at No. 8 with 2.2M views.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 8, Season 2 of Heartstopper, Fatal Seduction, Season 3 of The Witcher and Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias.