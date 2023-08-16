‘Heart Of Invictus’: Netflix Drops Trailer, Announces Premiere Date For Docuseries From Duke And Duchess Of Sussex

A documentary about the Invictus games from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally has a premiere date.

Greenlit in 2021, Archewell Productions’ Heart of Invictus will bow Aug. 30. The five-parter was directed by Orlando von Einsiedel and follows a group of service members-cum-competitors who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses.

Prince Harry has been instrumental in the launch of the Invictus Games, which kicked off in 2014 and was inspired by the Warrior Games attended by a number of injured officers. The deal was inked six months after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming service.

The Duke of Sussex will appear on camera and serve as Executive Producer on the series alongside The Invictus Games Foundation. Other EPs are Joanna Natasegara, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Lord Allen of Kensington CBE, Sir Keith Mills GBE DL, Dominic Reid OBE, Orlando von Einsiedel and Abigail Anketell-Jones.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” Prince Harry said at the time. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”