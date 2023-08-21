Hayley Atwell, David Harewood & Ben Whishaw Among 100+ UK Actors Backing Equity Green Rider Proposal

Hayley Atwell, David Harewood and Ben Whishaw are among more than 100 UK actors backing a proposal for a ‘Green Rider.’

Mark Rylance, Gemma Arterton, Stephen Fry, Bella Ramsey, Paapa Essiedu, Natalie Dormer, Adrian Dunbar and Jerome Flynn have also put their names to a statement from performing arts and entertainment union British Equity that outlines terms actors can request to make productions less damaging to the environment.

The statement outlines the terms of the Green Rider, which is a series of proposals Equity claims will “empower artists” and help them add clauses to their contracts that work towards an environmental culture shift. These proposed contractual agreements between artists and producers would “improve sustainability in the UK’s TV and film industry,” according to Equity.

The union cited Albert research showing the average tentpole film production produces 2,840 tonnes of CO2. It added that riders have in the past been infamous for allow high-profile talent to make demands such as the use of private jets, which are often “environmentally damaging.”

The Green Rider will, in contrast, help status and star power be measured by “positive behavior and influence.” It will also allow actors to more boldly negotiate on-set sustainability standards before they accept work.

Specifically, the rider will help

actors avoid high impact choices such as large trailers, private air travel or fossil-fuel powered road vehicles.

producers to provide low carbon transport options such as trains and electric vehicles for the artist and crew. (If this isn’t offered, a valid explanation must be offered.)

actors to consider the environmental cost of additional food or comfort requests that require runners to go off site, and to reduce this accordingly.

actors to use non-exclusive trailer/dressing rooms when practical, to reduce energy use at base and transport emissions. Where there are access needs or security constraints, alternative solutions should be negotiated at the producer and artist’s discretion, keeping emissions reduction in mind.

producers to provide artists with a carbon reduction plan, demonstrating concrete, measurable carbon-saving actions and how they are being achieved on set.

The overarching aim is for the Green Rider, which was collectively created by a network of union members called Equity for a Green New Deal, to be included in the collective agreements Equity has with producers.

Equity is in discussions with the BBC, ITV and Sky Studios to pilot the Green Rider in upcoming productions to inform the next steps, and more details are expected to be announced tomorrow at an Edinburgh TV Festival panel.

Several actors added personal statements to Equity’s proposal.

Academy Award, Olivier, Tony and BAFTA winner Mark Rylance, said: “Film production is notorious for its waste and unecological practices. This Green Rider is a template to help all film and TV artists to ask for more ecological practices. Just because we can’t do everything, doesn’t mean we can’t do anything. Let’s clean up our workplace.”

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey, said: “Equity’s Green Rider is a practical route to positive change in the film and television industry in regards to sustainability. We can make all the films in the world about climate change but unless we are environmentally conscious in the process of making them, our efforts are superficial. The media has historically inspired change, so I’m excited about the introduction of this Green Rider and the conversations it will incite.”

I May Destroy You and Gangs of London star Paapa Essiedu, added: “This summer has brought into sharp focus the reality that climate disaster is not a problem of the future but one of the now. The accepted normal practices of the film industry are rife with waste and a lack of consciousness as to the damage we are causing our planet. But these practices can be challenged and changed and that is why I am so excited about the Equity Green Rider. It is a clear and practical set of guidelines that empower us within our industry to play our part in combatting this urgent reality we find ourselves in and provides a pathway for a cleaner, more sustainable future.”