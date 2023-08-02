Harry And Meghan Back Online Safety Campaign In First Public Appearance Together Since New York Car Chase Incident

Prince Harry and Meghan have appeared together for the first time since their New York car chase incident in May.

The couple sat next to each other in a video posted to their website, as part of an online safety campaign. Their Archewell Foundation is among several organisations and charities teaming to gift young tech campaigners a combined $2M.

Harry and Meghan cheerfully made several phone calls directly to recipients to deliver news of the grants. A total of 26 projects are getting funding from the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.

This comes after a rush of speculation about the couple’s future that followed the New York incident, which appeared to eerily mirror the situation Harry’s mother Princess Diana faced in 1997 shortly before her car crashed, killing her, boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed and river Henri Paul in Paris.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had described a “near catastrophic car chase” after they left an awards ceremony, and despite many doubting its validity, the New York Police Department confirmed that there was indeed a chase involving paparazzi. The couple’s driver did later play down the seriousness, saying the press vehicles kept their distance.

Rumors have been swirling around the couple’s future in recent days, with several news sites reporting Harry will fly to shoot a Netflix documentary in Africa, while Meghan will work on her own projects. Today’s video looks carefully choreographed to dispel any talk around their relationship, as they sat close together, smiled and laughed as they spoke with the recipients on the phone.

The couple were recently hit financially when they parted ways with Spotify. Their reported $20M deal began back in 2020 but ended after one season of the Archetypes podcast. The pair’s estimated $100M deal with Netflix, also struck three years ago after chose to step down from Royal Family duties, remains in place. Last year, the streamer launched doc series Harry & Meghan.