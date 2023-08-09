‘Hard Knocks’: Aaron Rodgers Meets The “Voice Of God” Liev Schreiber Who Asks Him “Why Nobody Wants To Do The Show”

Liev Schreiber and Aaron Rodgers on 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets'

The season premiere of Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets landed on HBO and Liev Schreiber made a surprising appearance dropping in on Aaron Rodgers via a helicopter.

Rodgers had been vocal about not being thrilled about doing Hard Knocks but said that the only thing that he liked about the show was “the voice of God, who narrates it,” and hoped he got to meet him.

The wishes of the future NFL Hall of Famer came true when Schreiber literally dropped in and descended from the sky via a black chopper. As the helicopter landed, Rodgers is seen telling his teammate Zach Wilson that it was “the narrator of Hard Knocks… the voice of God” who was coming to practice.

“Full disclosure, I wanted to drive but the producers thought a helicopter might be more dramatic… I should’ve ironed my shirt,” Schreiber narrated as he walked to the practice field after getting off the helicopter.

After taking a break from practice, Rodgers finally got to meet Schreiber with the star quarterback telling the actor he has been following his career for a while.

“I’ve been a fan of yours forever,” Rodgers said. “It’s great to see you.”

Schreiber responded by telling the QB that he has made a lot of New Yorkers happy and it’s fun to watch him play.

Later on, Rodgers asked Schreiber if he played any sports growing up to which the actor says he “played football very badly.”

“I doubt that,” Rodgers said.

Schreiber then asked Rodgers, “So tell me, how come nobody wants to do the show?”

“I think people are worried about it being a distraction,” Rodgers said. “There’s a lot of misnomers about it, I’ve had a great experience.”

“I love it, it’s a great show,” Schreiber added.

Rodgers told Schreiber that he is amazing, to which the actor said that he doesn’t do anything and said, “I’m just ripping off John Facenda,” who was the former NFL Films narrator.

“You’re the best though,” Rodgers said to Schreiber before walking away.

“No, he was,” Schreiber noted.

More of the interaction between Schreiber and Rodgers is seen at the end of the episode as the credits appear.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jet drops new episodes on Tuesdays on HBO and is available to stream on Max.