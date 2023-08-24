You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Happy Valley’, ‘Succession’, ‘The Traitors’ Win Edinburgh TV Festival Awards

Happy Valley, Succession and The Traitors were the big winners at the Edinburgh TV Festival Awards on a strong night for the BBC and Channel 4.

After having her next BBC project unveiled earlier in the day, Sally Wainwright’s smash hit Happy Valley took home Best Drama, with Succession winning Best International Drama and the buzzy Traitors scooping Best Entertainment Series.

Kate Winslet added to her awards chest by winning Best TV Actor – Drama for Channel 4’s I Am Ruth and Stath Lets Flats‘ creator Jamie Demetriou won Best TV Actor – Comedy. Channel 4’s Derry Girls was another big winner for Best Comedy Series.

Meanwhile, BBC One took home the coveted Best Channel prize and the Outstanding Achievement Award was handed to one of the network’s prize talents, The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman.

“What a year it has been for TV but once again, the creative talent on show tonight has demonstrated just how strong and resilient our industry is,” said Bianca Newby, the festival’s awards boss.

The full list

CATEGORYWINNER
Best TV Actor – ComedyJamie Demetriou
Best TV Actor – DramaKate Winslet
Best TV Presenter – FactualRamita Navai
Best TV Presenter – Entertainment Graham Norton
Breakthrough ActorLewis Gribben
Breakthrough PresenterEllie Simmonds
Best Comedy SeriesDerry Girls
Best DocumentaryChildren of the Taliban
Best DramaHappy Valley
Best Entertainment SeriesThe Traitors
Best International DramaSuccession
Best Popular Factual SeriesRosie Jones’ Trip Hazard
Climate Impact AwardGuy Martin’s Great British Power Trip
Production Company of the YearDancing Ledge Productions
Production Group of the YearSTV Studios
Small Indie of the YearAfro-Mic Productions
Best On Demand ServiceITVX
Channel of the YearBBC One
Ones to Watch Random Acts Live PitchTBC
Outstanding Achievement AwardClaudia Winkleman
TV Moment of the YearDr Who Regenerates

