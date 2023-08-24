‘Happy Valley’, ‘Succession’, ‘The Traitors’ Win Edinburgh TV Festival Awards

Happy Valley, Succession and The Traitors were the big winners at the Edinburgh TV Festival Awards on a strong night for the BBC and Channel 4.

After having her next BBC project unveiled earlier in the day, Sally Wainwright’s smash hit Happy Valley took home Best Drama, with Succession winning Best International Drama and the buzzy Traitors scooping Best Entertainment Series.

Kate Winslet added to her awards chest by winning Best TV Actor – Drama for Channel 4’s I Am Ruth and Stath Lets Flats‘ creator Jamie Demetriou won Best TV Actor – Comedy. Channel 4’s Derry Girls was another big winner for Best Comedy Series.

Meanwhile, BBC One took home the coveted Best Channel prize and the Outstanding Achievement Award was handed to one of the network’s prize talents, The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman.

“What a year it has been for TV but once again, the creative talent on show tonight has demonstrated just how strong and resilient our industry is,” said Bianca Newby, the festival’s awards boss.

The full list