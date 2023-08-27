Live
‘Hannah Montana’ Alum Mitchel Musso Arrested For Public Intoxication & Theft, Report

Mitchel Musso
Mitchel Musso Bob D'Amico / Disney / Courtesy Everett Collection

Mitchel Musso, best known for playing Oliver Oken in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, was arrested in Texas.

The actor spent some time in jail at Rockwall, TX after he was charged with “public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver’s license and violating a promise to appear notice,” according to a report from TMZ.

Musso was reportedly released on a $1,000 bond after being arrested following an incident at a food market that had the former Disney star allegedly stealing potato chips. According, to the outlet staffers had asked Musso to pay for the snack and he “became verbally abusive” and ended up “walking off.”

Local authorities were called and caught up with Musso outside of his hotel who was reportedly under the influence.

Musso starred in Hannah Montana for four seasons playing Miley Cyrus’ best friend Oliver. The actor reprised his role in 2009’s Hannah Montana: The Movie. Musso would also voice Jeremy Johnson in the animated series Phineas and Ferb. In 2010, Musso would go on to star in the DisneyXD series Pair of Kings for the first two seasons.

Emily Osment, Miley Cyrus, Mitchel Musso, (Season 1), 2006
Emily Osment, Miley Cyrus, Mitchel Musso, (Season 1), 2006 Bob D’Amico / Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

