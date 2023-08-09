Halloween Horror Nights: Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Full Frightening Lineup

Universal Studios Hollywood announced its complete 2023 Halloween Horror Nights line up this morning, reanimating an Evil Dead Rise-themed scare and offering frightening haunted houses dubbed Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America and Holidayz in Hell. The event will also include Terror Tram…The Exterminatorz. Details on each below.

Previously, Universal Studios Hollywood revealed three other haunted houses this year. Themes include The Exorcist: Believer, inspired by the new Universal Pictures film from Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Entertainment, Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count based on the popular USA & SYFY series, and Universal Monsters: Unmasked, inspired by Universal’s legacy of iconic cinematic monsters.

It all starts Thursday, September 7 and runs select nights through October 31.

Here are the storylines of the new attractions:

Evil Dead Rise

A new twisted tale based on New Line Cinema’s return to the iconic horror franchise and 2023 movie of the same name.

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America

An encounter with the most terrifying ghosts and creatures from Latin American folklore.

Holidayz in Hell

This one’s pretty straightforward: Visitors take a trip through a series of psychotic seasonal celebrations.

Terror Tram…The Exterminatorz

Guests touring the world-famous Universal backlot find themselves in the middle of an insect uprising led by the devious Larry Larva whose goal is to exterminate humans from the Earth. Horror fans will also walk along the Jupiter’s Claim set from Nope where they will encounter The Tethered from Us in crossovers from two of director Jordan Peele’s blockbusters.

Here are the storylines of this year’s previously-announced attractions:

Stranger Things 4

Netflix

An experience that transports guests to Hawkins, Indiana where they will face off against the evil Vecna, as seen in the fourth season of Netflix’s original series.

The Exorcist: Believer

Set in a bustling street market in Haiti, where an innocent purchase of a strange folk doll with three eyes leads to the opening of a demonic portal, the awakening of sinister spirits and the subsequent disappearance of two 12-year-old girls in the U.S. The girls are found three days later with no memory of what happened to them. After the girls begin to exhibit unsettling behavior, it soon becomes clear that only an exorcism can save them – and everyone who comes in contact with them, including unwitting guests, is suddenly at risk of losing their souls.

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Chucky has been mired in the agony of disrespect he feels from his peers at not being taken seriously. Thus begins his quest to turn his haunted house into a living slaughterhouse by killing every person who enters.

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Lurking sixty feet beneath the bustling streets of the City of Lights, the dank Catacombs of Paris house a much darker secret. . . The all-new haunted house Universal Monsters: Unmasked takes guests down into the infamous burial grounds where every corner and crevice overflows with millions of skeletal remains and even more sinister secrets. Deep within the Catacombs, Universal’s most notorious creatures – The Phantom of the Opera, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and Dr. Jack Griffin, aka The Invisible Man – also lie in wait as they bide their time and seek vengeance against guests after the opening of the Catacombs to public visitation.

Once again, Slash is creating an original score for the West Coast version of the Universal Monsters: Unmasked haunted house.

Watch the trailer for this year’s Terror Tram below.

Watch the trailer for the Exorcist attraction below.

Additionally, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be open during Halloween Horror Nights. Returning for another year, Death Eaters, a group of Voldemort’s most devoted followers, will roam Hogsmeade village looking to find others willing to show loyalty to the Dark Lord’s cause.

Universal Studios Hollywood offers a variety of Halloween Horror Night ticket options, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, the premium R.I.P. Tour, the new Early Access Ticket, which provides access to select haunted houses prior to the scheduled event opening (starting at 5:30 p.m., subject to change), and the popular Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass.