Hallmark Media Moves Into Scripted Podcast Space With Romance Mystery ‘Crimson Hearts Collide’

Hallmark Media is making a foray into the scripted podcast space with Crimson Hearts Collide, an original romance-mystery story spun from the company’s Mahogany content initiative.

The podcast series, produced by AYR Media, will premiere the first two episodes on August 24 followed by new episodes every Thursday, available on all major podcast platforms.

The company’s podcasting venture marks a milestone in the extension of Hallmark’s legacy brand Mahogany, its 30+ year-old card line which morphed into a Hallmark Media entertainment initiative last year. Mahogany content spotlights storytelling about family, community, connection, positivity, and the power of love through the lens of Black culture.

“I’m thrilled for fans to experience the heart of our powerful Hallmark storytelling in this new, accessible and rapidly growing medium,” said Hallmark Media’s SVP, Programming Development, Toni Judkins. “Listeners will fall in love with the enchanting story of Crimson Hearts Collide, which is sure to invite more people into the passionate, vibrant world of Mahogany programming.“

The eight-episode Crimson Hearts Collide tells the story of Sonora Williams, a top lawyer in New York City who is as driven as they come. One day, she receives a letter in the mail that changes everything: Sonora has an uncle who just passed away and left her an inheritance, a farm in Alabama. For her entire life growing up in foster care, she was told she had no family leaving her to wonder, if he knew about her, why did he not come for her? In order to get the answers she seeks, Sonora must travel to Alabama and meet the people who keep the farm running – including the handsome cowboy Zeke Summers, who immediately captures her attention.

Cast includes Malinda Williams (Soul Food), Amanda Seales (Insecure) and Keith D. Robinson (Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday).