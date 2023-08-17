Hallmark Media Launching First-Ever Scripted Podcast ‘Crimson Hearts Collide’

Hallmark Media today is entering the scripted podcast space with the new original podcast series Crimson Hearts Collide, a romance-mystery from the company’s Mahogany content initiative.

The podcast series produced by AYR Media will premiere episodes 1-2 on August 24 followed by new episodes every Thursday, available wherever listeners find podcasts.

Crimson Hearts Collide tells the story of Sonora Williams, a top lawyer in New York City who is as driven as they come. One day, she receives a letter in the mail that changes everything: Sonora has an uncle who just passed away and left her an inheritance, a farm in Alabama. For her entire life growing up in foster care, she was told she had no family leaving her to wonder, if he knew about her, why did he not come for her? In order to get the answers she seeks, Sonora must travel to Alabama and meet the people who keep the farm running – including the handsome cowboy Zeke Summers, who immediately captures her attention.

The cast includes Malinda Williams (Soul Food), Amanda Seales (Insecure) and Keith D. Robinson (Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday) and is produced in partnership with Aliza Rosen’s AYR Media.

Hallmark’s legacy brand Mahogany, a 30-plus year-old card line which was transformed into a media entertainment initiative last year, offers storytelling that “exemplifies family, community, connection and positivity through the lens of Black culture,” according to Hallmark.

“I’m thrilled for fans to experience the heart of our powerful Hallmark storytelling in this new, accessible and rapidly growing medium,” said Hallmark Media’s SVP, Programming Development, Toni Judkins. “Listeners will fall in love with the enchanting story of Crimson Hearts Collide, which is sure to invite more people into the passionate, vibrant world of Mahogany programming.“



