Star Of TV’s Funniest Accidental Interview Is Suing BBC For Share Of Profits Of Viral Clip

The BBC is being sued by the man mistakenly interviewed live on its news channel, for a share in the royalties of the clip that went around the world.

Computer technician Guy Goma visited the BBC in 2006 for a job interview – but ended up being interviewed live on air, after staff fetched the wrong ‘Guy’ from reception.

Believing she was interviewing tech expert Guy Kewney, BBC presenter Karen Bowerman asked Goma all about a legal battle between Apple Computers and the Apple Corps record company (created by The Beatles), a topic Goma tried valiantly to discuss.

The results – his confused answers, his increasingly befuddled face – became an internet sensation, with the video clip being shared widely at the time and ever since for the last 17 years.

Now Goma has revealed he is suing the BBC for a share in the royalties created by his accidental interview. The Daily Mail reports Goma telling the podcast series Accidental Celebrities that he had received no payment from the broadcaster despite contacting them:

He said: They didn’t answer me.” Asked if he would be going to court to recover a portion of the proceeds, he replied: “I am going to go because of the money they made from it. They didn’t give me a single penny… They have been using it for nearly 20 years with no penny to me. When I see that they are paying people millions here and there, that clip made them richer.”

Goma added that he was considering writing a book, called ‘Wrong Guy.’