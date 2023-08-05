Gustavo Santaolalla To Receive Lifetime Achievement Trustees Award From Latin Grammys

He’s received two Academy Awards, two BAFTA awards, two Grammys, 19 Latin Grammys, and is an Emmy nominee for his work on HBO’s “The Last of Us.”

All of the hardware is even more amazing when you consider Gustavo Santaolalla can’t read or write music.

The Latin Grammys is next in line for honors, as it will bestow the composer with a Lifetime Achievement Trustees Award in November. The award honors his music legacy and is conferred on individuals who have made significant contributions to Latin music during their careers in ways other than performance.

He will receive the honor during a private event as part of Latin GRAMMWeeY k on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in the Teatro Lope de Vega in Sevilla, Spain.

In addition, Santaolalla will perform at Eric Clapton’s 2023 Crossroads Festival in Los Angeles. The event is being held Sept. 24 at the Crypto Arena. Clapton gathers past, present and the future of guitar music onto the stage to benefit the Crossroads Centre in Antigua, a treatment and education facility founded by Clapton for chemically dependent persons.

Santaolalla scored the original video game for “The Last of Us” and its 2020 sequel, as well as the HBO series. If he wins at the Emmys, he will join the exclusive club of EGOTs, those who have won Emmy, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys.

In addition to his video game and television work, he has collaborated with high profile filmmakers like Alejandro González Iñárritu (Amores Perros, 21 Grams, Babel), Walter Salles (The Motorcycle Diaries, On The Road) and Ang Lee (Brokeback Mountain).

