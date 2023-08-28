LBI Signs Grant Singer, Ace Music Video Helmer Making Feature Bow On Toronto Premiere ‘Reptile’

EXCLUSIVE: Grant Singer has signed with LBI Entertainment, hot off making his feature directing debut in Reptile. Benicio Del Toro stars with Justin Timberlake in the thriller for Black Label Media and Netflix. The pic will be released October 6 after its Toronto premiere.

Singer is regarded as one of the world’s premier music video directors, having worked with such artists as The Weeknd, Lorde, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Skrillex, Sam Smith, Future, Slowdive and Troye Sivan, among others.

He was awarded the European MTV Music Video Award for Video of the Year, for The Weeknd and Daft Punk’s “Starboy,” as well as an MTV VMA for Zayn and Taylor Swift’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” His work has been selected for the Saatchi & Saatchi New Directors’ Showcase at the Cannes Lions festival. In addition to music videos, Singer has done commercials for Apple and Nike, short films and concert performance direction.

Reptile picks up following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, following a hardened detective (Del Toro) as he attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems. In doing so, he finds himself dismantling the illusions in his own life. Along with Timberlake, the film also stars Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh, Frances Fisher, Eric Bogosian, Domenick Lombardozzi, Karl Glusman, Matilda Lutz, Owen Teague and Catherine Dyer.

Singer, who also co-wrote Reptile, is also repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.