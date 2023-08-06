Grammy-Winning Recording Artist Ne-Yo Speaks Out On Gender Issues In Podcast Interview

In an interview with Gloria Velez for VladTV, singer Ne-Yo shared his views on gender changes.

While professing his love for the LGBTQ community, he said, “I feel like the parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is,” he began. “If your little boy comes up to you and says, ‘Daddy I wanna be a girl,’ you just let him rock with that?”

Ne-Yo added, “Where did he get that? If you let this 5-year-old little boy eat candy all day, he’s gonna do that. Like, when did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision?

“When did that happen? Like, I don’t understand that.”

The three-time Grammy winner, age 43, said that he comes from “an era” where a “man was a man and a woman was a woman.”

“There was two genders and that’s just how I rocked,” he said. “You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, that ain’t my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game.

“I’m not gonna call you a goldfish.”

Ne-Yo is the father of seven children with two mothers.

The reaction to his polarizing remarks from online observers was mixed.

“Ne-Yo giving parenting advice is like getting racial sensitivity training from Paula Deen,” tweeted one critic.

Other fans came to the songwriter’s defense, including one person who tweeted, “I stand with Neyo,” while another added, “Full agree, so glad he’s on camera saying all this. Also, Ne-Yo was one of the best artists in the 2000’s.”

Ne-Yo has produced three No. 1 albums. His debut album, In My Own Words, also reached No. 1. He has won three Grammys off 15 nominations.