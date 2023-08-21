‘Good Burger 2’ Teaser Trailer: Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Ride The Burger Mobile Again In Paramount+ Sequel

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are once again riding the burger mobile in the first Good Burger 2 teaser. The duo is back at it again in the Paramount+ sequel 25 years after the original film was released.

The streamer and Nickelodeon Studios released the first teaser trailer for the sequel where Dexter (Thompson) is hit by Ed (Mitchell) driving the burger mobile.

“Hey man, you almost car-burgered me to death!” Dexter says as he is seen landing in the passenger seat and Ed adds, “The new adventures of Ed and Dex starts now!” before speeding off.

Good Burger 2 was announced back in April of this year based on the characters Thompson and Mitchell originated in the Nickelodeon sketch show All That. The sequel follows Dexter Reed and original cashier, Ed, as they reunite in the present day at the fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a new group of employees.

In the sequel, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.

The film is set to premiere this fall on Paramount+. The original Good Burger was released in 1997 and directed by Brian Robbins who oversaw the sequel in his role as President & CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, and Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family, Paramount+.

See the teaser in the video posted above.