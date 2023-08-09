‘Good Bones’ To End After Season 8 On HGTV As Mina Starsiak Hawk Calls It The “End Of An Era”

It’s the end of an era for Good Bones as the mother-daughter renovation series is saying farewell after eight seasons on HGTV.

Mina Starsiak Hawk, who starred on the show alongside her mom Karen E Laine, opened up about filming her last bit for the show.

“Today, I filmed my last few pickups for Good Bones. Not Good Bones Season 8, but for Good Bones. So it is officially… That’s a wrap, folks,” Starsiak Hawk said on her podcast Mina AF.

Good Bones premiered on HGTV back in 2016 and saw the mother-daughter duo renovating homes in Indiana.

“It’s the end of an era,” Starsiak Hawk added. “I mean, I had to say goodbye to some people today that I have spent my last almost 10 years with.”

Starsiak Hawk reflected on what made Good Bones different from the rest of the reality show landscape saying that she’s “super, super proud of, and really grateful to the network for, is making a show for the last eight years that, for the huge majority of the time, has been super representative of who I am, who the boys are, what we’re doing, and it was really important to me from the beginning to do that.”

The Good Bones star credits Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines as “leading the charge” into giving the spotlight to “real people who have a real company who are trying to do a real thing.”

Starsiak Hawk and her mother opened a home renovation business called Two Chicks and a Hammer back in 2007. The HGTV personality went on to acknowledge the production crew that has been with the show throughout the years.

“We created this weird, big dysfunctional family that just came to an end today, and it’s so weird because with family you don’t, like, end that relationship really, no matter how dysfunctional it gets,” she added.

Starsiak Hawk said that the decision to end the show was made with the network adding, “All the things that I was putting on myself, it was making it really, really hard to function as, like, a normal human being, because I always felt the weight of so many other people’s worlds that I put on my shoulders.”

Good Bones Season 8 premieres on Tuesday, August 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV consisting of 10 episodes.