Gladstone’s Restaurant In Pacific Palisades Will Be Closing After More Than 50 Years

After a half-century, it looks like the landmark Gladstone’s restaurant in Pacific Palisades is apparently ending its run.

The oceanside restaurant on Pacific Coast Highway is expected to close in October, according to a report by L.A. Eater. Los Angeles County is the owner of the land and is seeking a long-term lease with new tenants.

This isn’t the first time Gladstone’s has been under fire. The restaurant was reported to be in jeopardy as far back as 2016. However, it managed to weather that crisis and continue on.

The restaurant was owned at one point by former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan. He died in April of this year. It is unclear if his estate is behind the move to end its run.

Gladstone’s, although it had a reputation for being tourist-oriented, was popular to many in the Malibu and Santa Monica areas for sunset cocktails and dinners. It first opened in 1972.

L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl recently called the property “seriously deteriorated and outdated” as part of a motion in front of the Board of Supervisors.

The restaurant was operating under a 20-year lease. Kuehl and others are seeking a 40-year lease for any new tenant as an incentive to either rebuild or modernize the existing structure.

The Daily Breeze media outlet says both Gladstone’s and the Department of Beaches and Harbors are ready to move on.

A competitive bidding process is expected to open soon for the site.