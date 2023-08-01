‘Gasoline Rainbow’ Release Set With Mubi Ahead Of Pic’s Venice Debut

EXCLUSIVE: After producing Gasoline Rainbow, the latest boundary-pushing work from rising star filmmakers Bill Ross IV and Turner Ross (Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets), which is set to world premiere in the Orizzonti section of this year’s Venice Film Festival, Mubi has retained U.S. rights and set the film for theatrical release in 2024.

The Match Factory is handling international sales.

Starring newcomers Tony Abuerto, Micah Bunch, Nichole Dukes, Nathaly Garcia and Makai Garza, the film written, produced, shot and directed by the Ross Brothers follows five teenagers from small-town Oregon who, with high school in the rearview, decide to embark on one last adventure. Piling into a van with a busted taillight, their mission is to make it to a place they’ve never been —the Pacific coast, five hundred miles away. Their plan, in full: “F**k it.”

By van, boat, train, and foot, their improvised odyssey takes them through desert wilderness, industrial backwaters, and city streets. Along the way, they encounter outsiders from the fringes of the American West and discover that the contours of their lives will be set by trails they blaze themselves. They are forgotten kids from a forgotten town, but they have their freedom and they have each other, hurtling toward an unknowable future — and The Party at the End of the World.

Bill and Turner Ross explained in their directors statement that the film began percolating during Covid lockdown. “Facing the precipice of an unknown future, we imagined the cast of Streetwise navigating the wild roads of Easy Rider—restless youth guided by a spirit of freewheeling exploration, shot out of a cannon into the new frontier. A punk rock Wizard of Oz,” wrote the pair. “With a folder of notes and ideas labeled “Episodes of Delinquency” and five first-time actors as our guides, we embarked on a grand adventure. Loosely composed scenarios provided the framework for serendipitous magic—an improvisational self-portrait of the new generation.”

Pic is produced by the Department of Motion Pictures and Mubi, in association with XTR. Michael Gottwald (Beasts of the Southern Wild, Patti Cake$) and Carlos Zozaya (We’re All Going to the World’s Fair) served as producers, with Josh Penn exec producing for Department of Motion Pictures, alongside Kathryn Everett, Bryn Mooser and Justin Lacob for XTR.

Said The Ross Brothers in a statement on Mubi’s theatrical plans, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have partnered with Mubi on the production of Gasoline Rainbow. From the beginning, Mubi trusted our autonomy while maintaining their unwavering support – an ideal scenario. The heart and enthusiasm with which The Match Factory has begun shepherding our film into the marketplace is extraordinary. We’ve got an incredible team, and can’t wait to share our new film with the world in 2024!”

Best known for their Sundance-premiering 2020 docudrama Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets, which won them the Cinema Eye Honors Awards’ Heterodox Award, Bill Ross IV and Turner Ross are an American indie duo whose body of work was celebrated with a retrospective at the Centre Pompidou, Paris this year. Other notable titles from the pair, who are members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, include 45365, Tchoupitoulas, Western and Contemporary Color.