‘Gangs Of London’ Producer Bianca Gavin Becomes Production Guild Of Great Britain Chair

Gangs of London producer Bianca Gavin has become Chair of the Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB).

Gavin replaces Tokyo Vice producer Alex Boden, who is stepping down after four years. Gavin is Head of Scripted Televisoin for Gangs of London producer Pulse Films and has worked across that Sky series. She used to work for Amazon Studios and Sky.

The PGGB is the UK’s main production guild and lobbies on behalf of thousands of members on a number of major issues impacting the local industry. Gavin has sat on the Board since 2021 and has been a member of the diversity task force since 2020, working to improve production diversity and career progression opportunities. Dracula producer Debbie Vertue continues as PGGB’s Co-Vice Chair, joined by existing Board member John Graydon (Saffery Champness) who steps into the role of Co-Vice Chair. Lara Sargent (Sargent-Disc) continues as Treasurer.

“The training, talent development and representation that PGGB consistently delivers to members has been vital throughout pivotal moments of the past four years; the pandemic, the bounceback into record breaking production levels and subsequent skills demand,” said Gavin. “As a voice for the UK’s film and TV production workforce, in what is undoubtedly a challenging time, PGGB’s role in the face of this changing industry landscape is more important than ever.”

PGGB CEO Lyndsay Duthie welcomed Gavin and thanked Boden for “dedication and commitment” during four years as chair. “His leadership has been a guiding force for PGGB throughout changing times and he has been an unwavering advocate for the outstanding work of our PGGB members,” she added.