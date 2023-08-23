Fyre Festival 2 Tickets Go On Sale, Billy McFarland Announces

Billy McFarland is giving the Fyre Festival concept a second shot and made an announcement about ticket sales going on sale.

Fyre Festival II has no specific location set yet but it’s supposed to take place by the end of 2024 in the Caribbean. Per the festival’s website, ticket prices start at $499 and go up to $7,999.

“This is a big day because as of right now, Fyre Festival II tickets are officially on sale,” McFarland says in a video he posted on YouTube. “It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here and it really all started during the seventh-month stint in solitary confinement. I wrote out this 50-page plan of how would take this overall interest and demand and fire and how would take my ability to bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen.”

McFarland pled guilty in 2018 to two counts of wire fraud and originally faced up to 20 years in prison. However, as part of a plea deal, the convict agreed to a forfeiture order of $26 million to reimburse his many victims. McFarland would be released early from prison after serving less than four years. He was then transferred to community confinement where he remained for a couple of more months.

For the Fyre Festival sequel, McFarland said he “spoke to people as far away as in Middle East and South America and ultimately we decided that Fyre Festival II is coming back to the Caribbean.”

He continued, “We are targeting Fyre Festival II for the end of next year. In the meantime, we’ll be doing pop-ups and events across the world. Guys, this is your chance to get in. This is everything we’ve been working towards. Let’s f***ing go.”

Watch the announcement in the video posted below.