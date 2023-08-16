‘Friends With Benefits’: Sony Pictures International & Brazil’s Bionica Filmes Hook Up For Feature Remake ‘Amizade Colorida’

EXCLUSIVE: Adding to its roster of local-language remakes, Sony Pictures International Productions is teaming with Biônica Filmes on a Brazilian redo of 2011 romantic comedy, Friends with Benefits which starred Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis. The Brazilian version, Amizade Colorida, is directed by Rafael Gomes and stars Maria Bopp and Ícaro Silva.

Bopp plays Julia, a headhunter from Sao Paulo who recruits Daniel (Silva), an art director from Salvador, for a job interview at a major technology company. Initially skeptical about leaving his family and a house overlooking the sea in Bahia, he accepts the job after a day exploring the allure of Sao Paulo, guided by Julia. In a short time, their friendship turns into a casual friends-with-benefits relationship until they both realize that inevitably they are in love.

Gisele Fróes, Tuca Andrada, Luiz Pepeu and Daniel Furlan also star. Mariana Zatz and Gomes wrote the script. Producers are Bianca Villar, Fernando Fraiha and Karen Castanho.

Gomes’ credits include Música para Morrer de Amor and Meu Álbum de Amores. Bopp is known for TV series such as Me Chama de Bruna, As Seguidoras and Novela. Silva’s credits include 45 Dias sem Você and miniseries Coisa Mais Linda; he also starred in Gomes’ Música para Morrer de Amor.

Shebnem Askin, EVP, Creative Production & Head of Sony Pictures International Productions says, “We’re always looking for authentic, diverse content in Brazil, and our first-time collaboration with Biônica Filmes, who have created an amazing take on one of Sony Pictures’ iconic romantic comedies, Friends with Benefits, will bring audiences a new film to fall in love with.”

Adds Biônica Filmes partner Karen Castanho, “All of us at Biônica are honored to be teaming up with Sony Pictures International Productions for the first time. What a way to celebrate our 10-year anniversary! We have always appreciated the film and it’s a thrill to adapt this fan favorite for Brazil.”

Biônica was founded in 2012 and has produced three TV series and 13 features. Throughout its decade-long history, the company has had the year’s top box office title in Brazil on three occasions.

Sony Pictures International Productions is the local-language production arm of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group that releases over 30 films annually across 12 territories around the world.